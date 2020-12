Denver Releases Police Video Showing First Of Multiple Clashes With The Public Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:31s - Published 2 days ago Denver Releases Police Video Showing First Of Multiple Clashes With The Public Under an open records and criminal justice records request the Denver Department of Safety released video to CBS4 of police body camera video from the initial violent protest this past spring. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like