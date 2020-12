Malik Beasley's Wife Says 'This Is Wild' After NBA Star Is Seen Holding Hands with Larsa Pippen Larsa Pippen and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard were spotted shopping together in Miami last month

Malik Beasley's wife shocked by him holding hands with Larsa Pippen



A rocky few weeks for Malik Beasley is only getting worse. The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard — who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 30.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:30 Published on December 2, 2020