AOC And Rand Paul Feuding

Democratic Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sen.

Rand Paul are publicly feuding.

What are they fighting over?

Whether members of Congress should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before healthcare workers and the elderly.

Paul argued that it would be "inappropriate" to jump the line ahead of frontline workers and the elderly.

AOC insisted that lawmakers need to set an example for Americans and instill confidence about the vaccine.

The government has made vaccines available to members of Congress in order to ensure continuity of government and protect national security.