Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

Passengers who arrived from United Kingdom on December 22 have been sent to institutional quarantine in the wake of new coronavirus strain.

"Govt should have informed us before.

Didn't passengers board flight after being permitted by authorities?" said a relative of one of the passengers.

India has banned flights from United Kingdom over recent infections from new COVID-19 strain in parts of UK.