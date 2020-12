COVID: Messages Help Loved Ones Connect With Relatives In ICU Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:01s - Published 2 minutes ago COVID: Messages Help Loved Ones Connect With Relatives In ICU A doctor has provided a solution to keep families connected with those in the ICU with COVID-19, by collecting audio messages from loved ones that are played back at their bedside. Rachel Wulff reports. (12/21/20) 0

