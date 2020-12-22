Long-term care facilities await COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 10 minutes ago

The first long-term care facility residents and staff in Oregon began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

On the coronavirus watch -- today the first nursing home residents and staff in oregon are receiving covid-19 vaccinations.

Oregon has set aside about 10,000 pfizer-biontech vaccine doses from its first shipment for nursing homes.

Last week hospitals administered the first coronavirus vaccines in the state on wednesday.

Those first doses went to nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping workers and other health care employees in high-risk jobs.

"for us, it's about educating them, helping them make the right decision and also sending them back to their family, physician.

You know what, that's something that really needs to be an individual discussion between that person and their physician to discuss risk versus and their physician to discuss risk versus benefits, because that's something that really isn't our place."

Gray says bonaventure isn't expecting to receive the vaccine for at least two more months.

