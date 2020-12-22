Shooting At Rick's Sports Bar Video Credit: WEVV - Published 6 minutes ago One person was hurt after a shooting Sunday night. One person was hurt after a shooting Sunday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police. Developing out of evansville- police investigating a shooting outside of rick's sports bar off south green river road...... the incident happening just before 10 -- sunday night... police say there was an altercation in the parking lot -- leading to several gunshots being fired at a crowd of people..... officials found bullet holes in the drywall of the bar -- as well as a vehicle nearby.... one person went to an area hospital with a gunshot wound - in right arm -- but is expected to be okay.... police say the victim would*not cooperate with investigators -- and there are no suspects at



