Denver7 News Monday 6 p.m. | December 21



Related videos from verified sources Denver7 News Monday | December 21



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News Monday 5 p.m. | December 21. Download Denver7 app on your favorite streaming device to watch local Colorado news anytime. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 09:40 Published 59 minutes ago India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News



India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The Ministry of Civil.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 15 hours ago Farmers’ protest: Relay hunger strike today across all protesting sites



Farmer unions announced relay hunger strike from December 21 onwards at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws. The agitating farmer unions have been threatening of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:35 Published 21 hours ago