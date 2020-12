The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey , followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank.

rupture in the crust of a planetary-mass object that allows hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber below the surface

Volcano rupture in the crust of a planetary-mass object that allows hot lava, volcanic ash, and gases to escape from a magma chamber below the surface

A volcano has erupted in Hawaii, spewing lava, boiling a lake dry and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash 9000 metres into the sky.Kilauea's "strong"..

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island roared back to life Sunday night as lava went shooting into air, boiling away a water lake and sending a massive plume of..

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that...

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's big island erupted late on Sunday, December 20 inside the Hawaii...

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted. The eruption...