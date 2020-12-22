Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago

'Wonder Woman 1984' Is A Bomb In China

"Wonder Woman 1984" flopped at the international box office over the weekend.

The movie earned a paltry $37.5 million, $18 million of which came from China.

Many box office experts see this as a sign that Hollywood's power in China is diminishing However, box-office experts say it's too early to make this assessment.

Business Insider reports the poor box office could have preceded a surge in piracy.

"Worries over this film becoming one of the most pirated pieces of content in history are now significantly higher," said Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst at Box Office Pro.