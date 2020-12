GOP Gov. Sununu calls out Congress members for getting vaccine Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:31s - Published 3 minutes ago GOP Gov. Sununu calls out Congress members for getting vaccine Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) reacts after New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu called members of Congress out for getting the coronavirus vaccine ahead of healthcare workers or residents of longterm care facilities. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Outrageous': Gov. Sununu Says Congress 'Cutting The Line' To Get COVID Vaccine



New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said it is “outrageous” and “insulting” that members of Congress are “cutting the line” to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:31 Published 7 hours ago