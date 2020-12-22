Health Talk - Blood Donations 12/21/20 Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 days ago We discuss ways on the importance of donating blood. We discuss ways on the importance of donating blood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Billboard attached like to talk to you about the importance of donating blood every two seconds someone in the united states needs blood more than 30 more than 30,000 donations are needed every day one of every 10 hospitals omissions needs blood about 14 million units of blood are transfused each year in the united states nearly 21 million opponents are using it is estimated that sickle-cell disease affects 90,000 200,000 people in the united states about one about 1000 babies are born with the disease each year sickle-cell's patients can require frequent blood transfusions for the 1 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year and require almost daily transfusions during their chemotherapy treatments the blood used and then emergency is already on the shelves a single car accident with the victim can require as many as 100 units of blood the blood type most often requested by hospitals this type 0 ii this next time on health talk with baptists blood





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FDA Launches Study to Possibly Remove Restrictions of Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men



The Food and Drug Administration is funding a study that could loosen restrictions on gay and bisexual men donating blood. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago COVID-19 Antibodies Found In US Blood Samples From Early January 2020



The coronavirus was likely in the U.S. as early as mid-December 2019. This is roughly a month before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed. A study was taken of blood samples from 7,389 routine.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on December 2, 2020

