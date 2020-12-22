Global  
 

Monday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 07:08s - Published
Monday 9 p.m. COVID-19 updateMonday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit Highest Level As US Rolls Out Vaccine

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached all-time record on Sunday, as medical workers...
RTTNews - Published

Biocept receives 150,000 samples for COVID-19 testing; completes relocation

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) provided a business update Monday, saying it had successfully...
Proactive Investors - Published

Watch Live: New Jersey governor gives COVID-19 update

As of Monday, more than 15,883 people in the state had died of COVID-19, with 4,170 new cases...
CBS News - Published


Press Conference: Gov. Cuomo Update On New York's Response To Coronavirus [Video]

Press Conference: Gov. Cuomo Update On New York's Response To Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Monday, Dec. 21 press conference.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 51:16Published
Monday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update [Video]

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 03:49Published
Monday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update [Video]

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 07:31Published