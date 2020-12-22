Southern Miss alum Quez Watkins scores first NFL touchdown

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

From the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to Philadelphia Eagles, USM alum Quez Watkins is now the proud owner of his first ever NFL touchdown.

