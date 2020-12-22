Southern Miss alum Quez Watkins scores first NFL touchdown
From the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to Philadelphia Eagles, USM alum Quez Watkins is now the proud owner of his first ever NFL touchdown.
- from southern miss golden eagle- to philadelphia - eagles... u-s-m alum quez - watkins is now the proud- owner... of his first-ever n-f-- touchdown.- during the second quarter of- sunday's game against the - arizona cardinals... the rookie- speedster took- this 3rd and 20 bubble screen..- all 32 yards to the house... an- put down a disgusting spin move- in the process.
- the sixth-round draft pick was- playing in just his third caree- game... second career