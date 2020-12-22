Southern Miss QB Jack Abraham transferring to Mississippi State

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

For a guy that led all FBS quarterbacks with a 73.1 completion percentage in 2018, Jack Abraham’s Southern Miss career certainly didn’t get a storybook ending.

Year's day.- - for a guy that led all f-b-s- quarterbacks with a 73.1- completion percentage, in - 20-18... jack abraham's - southern miss career... - certainly didn't get a storyboo- ending.

- but now, that's all in the- past... following his decision- to- transfer to mississippi state..- who offered the - redshirt senior a scholarship,- earlier this month.

- abraham entered the transfer- portal, on november 20th... - and according to our media- partner the sun herald... about- 10- schools made contact, with the- oxford native.- following a positive test, for- covid-19... and then a- concussion... abraham decided i- was in his best interest to sit- out the rest of the season... - but per the sun herald... he wa- later told he could no longer - remain, with the program.

- - elsewhere in hattiesburg... two- golden eagles receiving - second-team all-conference nods- today... in the form of - freshman running back frank gor- junior -- also- selected to the league's all- freshman team... and junior - linebacker hayes maples.- southern miss had 10 other- players... receive