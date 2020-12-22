Biloxi football’s Weston Kropp wins South Academic Achievement

As a part of Saturday’s Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic, normally played at Gulfport’s Milner Stadium but moved to Brandon this year, Biloxi’s Weston Kropp received the south team Academic Achievement award following his team’s 16-10 win over the north.

