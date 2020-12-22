Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Weather: Slight Chance Of White Christmas?

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:04s - Published
New York Weather: Slight Chance Of White Christmas?

New York Weather: Slight Chance Of White Christmas?

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has more on the mixed bag of precipitation heading toward the Tri-State Area later this week.

Here's your 11 p.m.

Forecast.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A weak clipper is moving through our area today bringing some scattered snow showers or a little drizzle. This will only bring maybe a Tr.-1", though there may be a few some higher totals with 1-2..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:52Published
New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says warmer weather and rain later this week could wipe out the prospects of a white Christmas for many in the Tri-State Area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:07Published
Kids make the best of New York snow as they play through cold weather [Video]

Kids make the best of New York snow as they play through cold weather

The kids are seen happily playing in the snow with their snow sledges, as the parents watch over. Few are even seen making sculptures of snowman in the snow.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published