11pm ABC Relief Bill 12.21.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The House has passed a nine-billion dollar coronavirus relief package which includes another round of stimulus checks.

Capital.

The house has passed a nine hundred billion dollar coronavirus relief package which includes another round of stimulus checks.

The senate is expected to vote on the bill tonight.

Elizabeth schulze is in washington with the latest.

L3: developing news white house passes $900 billion covid-19 relief bill washington, d.c.

Script: up against the clock -- the house voting to approve a massive spending bill that will avert a government shutdown at midnight and provide $900 billion in much-needed economic relief.

The bill now goes to the senate -- and if it passes -- is expected to be signed into law by president trump.

The agreement includes a one-time payment of $600 for individuals making up to $75,000 per year -- a family of four could receive $2,400.

It adds $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits and provides nearly $300 billion in aid to small businesses--plus more than eight billion for distributing the vaccine.

Treasury secretary steven mnuchin telling c-n-b-c those stimulus checks could show up in americans' bank accounts before the new year.

Sot: mnuchin on cnbc: "the good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy.

Let me emphasize: people are going to see this money at the beginning of next week."

For single-mom renee decarlo -- who was forced to close her business -- help can't come soon enough.

Sot: renee decarlo: "every dollar matters to me.

The more they give me the more ability i'll have to get my life back in order, a little bit at a time because right now there isn't enough to support myself or my kids."

As coronavirus cases continue to climb -- forcing more business closures and layoffs -- some economists fear the help could be too little too late.

Democrats -- who had initially demanded trillions more in aid -- are calling the deal a "down payment."

Sot: schumer: "the bill today is a good bill today, is a good day but it is certainly not the end of the story."

President-elect joe biden applauded the deal but said congress' work is far from over.

Elizabeth schulze, abc