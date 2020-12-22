ANI journalist looted at gunpoint in Delhi, suffers injury

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik accused BJP of misusing powers of Centre to destabilise West Bengal government. Malik further said that Sharad Pawar has discussed the matter with Mamata Banerjee and will also discuss it with other leaders of political parties. Nawab Malik said, "BJP is misusing powers of the Centre to destabilise West Bengal govt. Law and Order is a state subject. Without any consent, IPS officer has been withdrawn from the state. This is very serious matter. Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have discussed this matter. Mr. Pawar will discuss this issue with leaders of other political parties also. The meeting will be somewhere in Delhi. If necessary, Mr Pawar will definitely go to West Bengal."
Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said. According to police, three of the five arrested are from Kashmir, while the rest are from Punjab. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "On Monday morning, our team received specific information that two Punjab based criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris. On this specific information, five people were arrested after a brief exchange of fire from the Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi."Three pistols, two kilograms of heroin, and Rs one lakh cash were recovered from them along with the two cars in which they were traveling, he said. Watch the full video for more details.
