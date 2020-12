Cerner plays key role in mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:16s - Published 6 minutes ago Cerner plays key role in mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts Cerner plays key role in mass COVID-19 vaccination efforts 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland



The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the countryโ€™s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday



UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday. Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago