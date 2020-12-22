Local firefighters bring cheer to Middle Georgia families for Christmas

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 8 minutes ago

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) --Local firefighters bring cheer to a few Houston and Bibb County families this holiday season.

Local firefighters want to bring joy to houston county families this christmas.

Fire lieutenant with robins airforce base fire department, shane shifflet, says he noticed while working in the northeast how a fire department can change lives for residents.

Shifflett wanted to do the same in warner robins, so he began the "stuff the ambulance" event it allows residents to donate to families who lost everything in house fires.

The lieutenant says they're desperately in need of items for 3 teenage girls.

Just doing my job as a firefighter.

I love to give back, and i own the trucks.

I'll pay for them.

Whatever it takes to make the children happy and the families" if you'd like to donate, drop off items and unwrapped