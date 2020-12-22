John Mulaney Reportedly Goes Into Rehab
Chicago native John Mulaney is reportedly in rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse.
Mulaney In Rehab For Coke And Alcohol AddictionJohn Mulaney is in rehab for problems with alcohol and cocaine.
The Daily Mail reports that 38-year old comedian is 'on board' with recovery after 'struggling during the pandemic.'
John has admitted..
John Mulaney: Secret Service investigated me for my 'SNL' jokeJohn Mulaney: Secret Service investigated me for my 'SNL' joke
John Mulaney Reveals Secret Service Investigated Him Over 'SNL' Joke | THR NewsJohn Mulaney on Tuesday dropped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where he revealed that the Secret Service opened a file on him after a joke he did on 'Saturday Night Live.'