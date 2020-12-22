India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Global  
 

India added only 19,556 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since early July, according to Health Ministry data released this morning.

The country's total number is now at 1,00,75,116.

The number of Covid-related deaths reported from across the country at 301, taking the total to 1,46,111.

In India, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remained the worst-hit states, though others like Delhi, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh also reported high number of fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

