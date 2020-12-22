Hyundai i10 - Crash & Safety Tests 2020

Honda’s new electric supermini, the Honda e, represents the state of the art for green driving.

It lacks some of the more advanced safety features present in the Honda Jazz but produces a respectable four-star rating in Euro NCAP’s latest tests, nevertheless.

The more conventional Hyundai i10 brings up the rear in this batch of tests.

In the full-width frontal impact, the driver’s pelvis slipped under the lap belt, a phenomenon known as ‘submarining’.

The Hyundai i10 also offers a more limited AEB functionality then some other small cars, and ends up with three stars overall.