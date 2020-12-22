Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 03:37s - Published
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design

In the vehicle interior, the ID.4 1ST Max boasts superior comfort.

It includes electrically adjustable seats, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, 3-zone Climatronic system and an electrically operated boot lid as standard.

The top-of-the-range model also comes perfectly equipped in terms of operation, connectivity and driver assist systems: the augmented reality head-up display, central 12-inch display, Comfort mobile phone interface, Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist are all on board.

An ID.4 Pro Performance03 model is additionally available to order in Germany.

It delivers identical, technical key data: 150 kW (204 PS), 77 kWh battery, a range of 522 km (WLTP) and a price starting at €44,450.

An even more reasonably priced ID.4 entry-level model will be added to the product line at the beginning of 2021.

At this point the ID.4 Pure05 will be available to order throughout Europe, offering a range of up to 340 kilometres (WLTP) at a price of under €37,000.

The comfortable ID.4 1ST comes with a price tag of €49,950 while the ID.4 1ST Max is available for €59,950.

All models fully qualify for environmental grants: in Germany the net grant amounts to €9,000 each.

The limited-edition models are restricted to 27,000 units.

Once they have sold out, they will be followed by the pre-configured models.

They bundle the most in-demand equipment options as part of appealing packages.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line Exterior Design [Video]

2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line Exterior Design

The all-new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon has arrived in the US, sporting a sleek gran turismo design, upscale interior, innovative technology, and available 4Motion all-wheel drive. Balancing efficient, yet..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:47Published
The new Volkswagen Golf GTE Interior Design [Video]

The new Volkswagen Golf GTE Interior Design

A car becomes an icon when its design DNA and character remain recognisable for decades. It is also important for an icon to provide fresh ideas in order to cope with the challenges of our time. Just..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:09Published
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Interior Design [Video]

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Interior Design

The secret to the success of the Golf GTI: Its DNA has remained unchanged to this day - clear design, front-wheel drive, agile chassis, easy-to-turn petrol engine, insignia such as the red stripe in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:18Published