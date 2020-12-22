2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Design

In the vehicle interior, the ID.4 1ST Max boasts superior comfort.

It includes electrically adjustable seats, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, 3-zone Climatronic system and an electrically operated boot lid as standard.

The top-of-the-range model also comes perfectly equipped in terms of operation, connectivity and driver assist systems: the augmented reality head-up display, central 12-inch display, Comfort mobile phone interface, Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist are all on board.

An ID.4 Pro Performance03 model is additionally available to order in Germany.

It delivers identical, technical key data: 150 kW (204 PS), 77 kWh battery, a range of 522 km (WLTP) and a price starting at €44,450.

An even more reasonably priced ID.4 entry-level model will be added to the product line at the beginning of 2021.

At this point the ID.4 Pure05 will be available to order throughout Europe, offering a range of up to 340 kilometres (WLTP) at a price of under €37,000.

The comfortable ID.4 1ST comes with a price tag of €49,950 while the ID.4 1ST Max is available for €59,950.

All models fully qualify for environmental grants: in Germany the net grant amounts to €9,000 each.

The limited-edition models are restricted to 27,000 units.

Once they have sold out, they will be followed by the pre-configured models.

They bundle the most in-demand equipment options as part of appealing packages.