Skoda Slavia Bicycle 1895-1900 Preview

Can a bicycle designed over 120 years ago manage an original stage of the Tour de France with a hill finish of 2,365 metres?

Vladimír Vidim, a cycling enthusiast from Prague is attempting the seemingly impossible: He has faithfully recreated a SLAVIA brand bike from 1896 and will be competing against top amateur racers on modern racing bikes at the L’Étape du Tour on 21 July.

A video and an article on ŠKODA Storyboard provide a detailed insight into the construction of the SLAVIA replica.

The SLAVIA was the first bike produced by Laurin & Klement, the company that later became ŠKODA AUTO.