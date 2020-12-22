2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Charging Demo

The new Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid can be ordered immediately: The brand's first plug-in hybrid SUV is already available for commercial customers at a monthly leasing rate of 399 euros net.

Customers not only benefit from the low 0.5 percent company car tax, the annual maintenance is also included in the monthly rate.

The new flagship combines the best of both worlds: purely electric driving with the long range of conventional drives.

A powerful 2.5-liter petrol engine meets two electric motors, and with a system output of 225 kW / 306 PS, driving pleasure is guaranteed - also thanks to the intelligent all-wheel drive system AWD-i.

Up to 75 kilometers (WLTP cycle) are covered locally emission-free and almost silently - a top value that covers the daily distance of most commuters in Europe.