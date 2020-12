K.T. Oslin, '80s Ladies' Singer, Dies At 78 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 minutes ago K.T. Oslin, '80s Ladies' Singer, Dies At 78 K.T. Oslin, known for her hit songs, "80s Ladies," "Do Ya" and "I'll Always Come Back," died Monday at the age of 78. 0

