Donald Trump presents PM Modi with top US honour 'Legion of Merit' | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries and emergence of India as a global power.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The awards were received by their respective ambassadors in Washington DC.

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the prime minister.

