Jupiter and Saturn align

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:01s - Published
North Texans Bust Out Telescopes For Closer Look At Jupiter And Saturn's Astronomical Conjunction [Video]

North Texans Bust Out Telescopes For Closer Look At Jupiter And Saturn's Astronomical Conjunction

The two largest planets in our solar system aligned in a way that hasn’t been seen for centuries.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:56Published
Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages [Video]

Look Up: 'Christmas Star' To Shine For First Time Since Middle Ages

Jupiter and Saturn are expected to converge in the night sky tonight, a sight that won't happen again until 2080. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published
How And When To See The ‘Christmas Star’ In North Texas Tonight, Clear Skies Expected [Video]

How And When To See The ‘Christmas Star’ In North Texas Tonight, Clear Skies Expected

Those who miss tonight’s major conjunction will have to wait until 2080 to witness another ‘illusion of angle of view’ of Jupiter and Saturn. Katie Johnston reports

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published