Joe Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine shot on live television, says 'nothing to worry about'|Oneindia

US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence.

The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

His wife Jill received the shot earlier.

Biden told Americans there's nothing to worry about when they get vaccinated and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and listen to the experts.

