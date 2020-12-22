Global  
 

PM Modi lauds AMU's contribution in fight against COVID

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary celebration event on December 22.

Applauding AMU's contribution in fight towards COVID-19, PM Modi said that AMU's contribution to PM Cares Fund, making isolation wards, conducting free tests shows the seriousness of fulfilling obligations.

PM Modi further said that the country is on the path where no one is left behind and everyone gets equal opportunities to fulfil their dream.

PM said, "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" is the mantra behind it."


