The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

With 3 days left for Christmas, shopkeepers selling decoration material express their plight. Christmas enthusiasm has faded as the purchase suffered a dip. One of the shopkeepers said, "People who used to buy material worth Rs 1,000 have reduced their budget to Rs 400. The prices of the products have also increased due to the COVID induced lockdown. All we have is hope."
"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day.
It's the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies to premiere on HBO Max and theaters at the same time.
HBO..
Just in time for the holidays, ET Canada is rounding up a few of the must-watch films being released this Christmas, including "All My Life" starring Harry Shum Jr., and "Sylvie's Love" starring Tessa..