Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill

The U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction.

Eve Johnson reports.

After months of political wrangling, the U.S. Congress approved a nearly 900 billion dollar coronavirus relief package on Monday (December 21).

It's one of the largest bills of its kind to pass in American history, and a potential lifeline for families and business battered by the pandemic.

The coronavirus aid was part of a mammoth tax and spending package that will keep the government funded for another year.

It passed both houses during a marathon session of Congress ahead of the holiday break.

The virus relief bill includes a $600 payment for most Americans Along with a boost in unemployment benefits for millions thrown out of work.

But two big sticking points were left out of the final version.

One, pushed by Republicans, was protection for businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The other, backed by Democrats, was direct aid for struggling state and local governments.

Despite this, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged her party to get on board.

"It doesn't go all the way but it takes us down the path, a first step," she said.

Republican Representative Hal Rogers also supported the package.

"It's not perfect.

But it reflects a fair compromise that includes funding for many important priorities at home and abroad and vital assistance for all those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

That includes expanding a lending program for small businesses and extra funding for schools, airlines, transit systems and vaccine distribution.

For many Americans, help cannot come fast enough.

The pandemic has continued its surge through the U.S., a health crisis that has taken more than 300,000 lives and decimated economies.

President-elect Joe Biden weighed in on the bill, in a statement, saying "to everyone out there struggling right now, help is on the way"




