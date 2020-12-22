Sister Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, CBI court finds Fr Thomas, nun guilty

BJP demands CBI probe, Minister Arun Sahu's resignation over the killing of 5-year-old girl child in Odisha's Nayagarh, said BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on December 20. "It's very sad that a 5-year-old was killed and her decaying skeleton was dumped in front of her house. Local MLA's name and someone he's protecting have come forward in the case. Our demands are to have a CBI probe and the resignation of Minister Arun Sahu, said Patra.
A car caught fire near Pattom Plamoodu area in Thiruvananthapuram on night of December 21. Two occupants of the car had a narrow escape. The fire-fighters started extinguishing process. The onlookers had alerted those in the car, after seeing fire coming out of it.
The voting for first phase of local body polls began in Kerala on December 08. Voters reached their respective polling stations in Thiruvananthapuram and exercised their franchise. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan also arrived to cast his vote. He was seen standing in queue and waiting for his turn. Polling is being held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki today.
Covid-19 patients cast their votes during the second phase of Kerala local body polls. People placed under quarantine were also allowed to cast votes in their respective booths. These people arrived at polling stations donning PPE kits and taking other precautions. One hour after 6 pm was allotted to coronavirus patients for casting their votes. The second phase of local body polls in five central districts of Kerala held on Thursday. Second phase saw brisk participation of voters with around 76.28% turnout. Polling for 8,116 wards across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad was held. Two corporations, 36 municipalities, 350 village panchayats, 58 block panchayats and five district panchayats went to polls. EC had deployed 63,187 officials at polling booths, 19,736 police personnel were on duty. Third phase in 4 districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod - will be on December 14. Counting of votes will be held on December 16.
The farmers at various places in Kottayam are using drones for spraying fertilisers due to shortage of labourers in the wake of COVID-19. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra has taken this initiative to overcome shortage of labourers.
A Kitchen and wardrobe, plants and pots shop in Kerala's Kottayam is attracting people not because of its products but for its name. Shop's name is little weird but also known by everyone in the world now. Shop name is 'Corona'. Yes, it's the invisible enemy which is haunting the world right now. George, a Kottayam-based man who named his shop as 'Corona' seven years back is now getting sudden limelight. People are visiting the shop just by seeing the name and it's good for George's business too. According to George, "Corona is a Latin word that means crown. I named my shop Corona seven years back."