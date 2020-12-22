Global  
 

Sister Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, CBI court finds Fr Thomas, nun guilty

In a 28-year-old case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 22 pronounced its verdict in the sister's Abhaya murder case.

In the case both accused father Thomas Kottoor and sister Sephy were found guilty.

Abhaya was murdered and her body was dumped inside the well of a convent in Kottayam in 1992.

The Quantum of punishment will be pronounced on December 23 (Wednesday).


