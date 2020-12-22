Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Have to believe UK scientists' claims that new mutation is transferable: CSIR

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Have to believe UK scientists' claims that new mutation is transferable: CSIR

Have to believe UK scientists' claims that new mutation is transferable: CSIR

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, DG Shekhar Mande said that though scientist world has not seen the transferable mutation but as UK scientist have gone on record with the claims we will have to believe it.

Mande further assured that it will not affect the vaccine in any way.

While speaking to ANI, Shekhar Mande said, "People in UK have observed certain mutations in the viral genome sequence and UK scientist have gone on record now and said that this mutation is more transferable that means person to person transfer of virus is more in this mutation.

They have made this claim but the scientific world has not witnessed it yet.

But we will have to believe that.

However, whether the mutated virus is more deadly or less deadly in terms of the outcome of the disease is not very well known.

It should not affect the vaccine in any way as vaccine is the overall immunity of the body that is in working and it should not impact anything."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Construction of North India's 1st Industrial Biotech Park underway in JandK [Video]

Construction of North India's 1st Industrial Biotech Park underway in JandK

The construction work of North India's first ever Industrial Biotech Park (IBP) is underway in JandK's Kathua district. Construction of Biotech Park is taking place at Gatti Village of Kathua. It will generate sources of employment for farmers and unemployed youth. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Jammu and Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) are developing the biotech park. CSIR will plant the medicinal and aromatic plants in Biotech Park. A cost of Rs 45 crore has been estimated to complete the project.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:14Published
‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims [Video]

‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande slammed a recent Chinese research report which claimed that Covid-19 had origins in India or Bangladesh. "There is a paper which is under consideration of publication in Lancet. It has not been peer-reviewed yet, so we can't say what the peer review system will do to it. But it claims that the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus is in India, and having read the paper myself fully and thoroughly understood what it says, the study is very shoddily done. The analysis was very badly done, and I don't think it will stand the scrutiny of a peer review system," said Mande. His comments come after Chinese researchers in a study proposed that the 1st transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may have taken place in India or Bangladesh. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published