Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:12s - Published 5 minutes ago

Celebrities arrested in raid at Mumbai club: Their offence? | Oneindia News

Top Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, celebrity Suzanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa were arrested at a raid at a Mumbai club for violating Covid norms. The public figures were among 34 people arrested at the raid in Mumbai's Dragonfly club.

Watch the video to know more.

#SureshRaina #GuruRandhawa #MumbaiClubRaid