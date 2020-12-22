Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government committed towards education of Muslim women: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Government committed towards education of Muslim women: PM Modi

Government committed towards education of Muslim women: PM Modi

Government is committed towards the education of Muslim women and their empowerment, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Centenary celebration event of Aligarh Muslim University on December 22.

"In AMU, now the enrolment of women students has increased to 35% and I congratulate you for this achievement.

The government is committed towards the education of Muslim women and their empowerment," said PM Modi.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Development should not be seen through political prism: PM Modi at AMU event

 ALIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said politics can wait but development cannot, and asserted that development should not be seen through the..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi lauds AMU's contribution in fight against COVID [Video]

PM Modi lauds AMU's contribution in fight against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Aligarh Muslim University's Centenary celebration event on December 22. Applauding AMU's contribution in fight towards COVID-19, PM Modi said that AMU's contribution to PM Cares Fund, making isolation wards, conducting free tests shows the seriousness of fulfilling obligations. PM Modi further said that the country is on the path where no one is left behind and everyone gets equal opportunities to fulfil their dream. PM said, "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" is the mantra behind it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Dropout of Muslim girl students reduced, govt concerned about their education, empowerment: PM Modi

 PM Modi addressed the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students and faculty as the chief guest on the centennial celebrations.
DNA

Second Indian state adopts 'love jihad' law criminalising weddings between Hindus and Muslims

 A second Indian state has introduced controversial "love jihad" laws effectively criminalising weddings between Hindus and Muslims.Under the new law in Himachal..
New Zealand Herald

Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Muslim University Public university in India

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi releases postal stamp to mark centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recalled the achievements of the AMU over the...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi attends AMU's centenary celebrations via video conferencing [Video]

PM Modi attends AMU's centenary celebrations via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University via video conferencing on December 22. PM Modi released a postal stamp during the event. AMU Chancellor Syedna..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
'Matter of pride': UP Minority Welfare Minister on PM Modi's address at AMU [Video]

'Matter of pride': UP Minority Welfare Minister on PM Modi's address at AMU

UP Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at Aligarh Muslim University said that it is a matter of pride. "It's a matter of pride that PM Modi will be virtually..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Watch: Aligarh Muslim University illuminates for its centenary celebrations [Video]

Watch: Aligarh Muslim University illuminates for its centenary celebrations

Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was illuminated by lights for its centenary celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebration of the AMU on December 22...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published