Indian customs officials seize smugglers concealing gold underneath bandages



Customs officials in Chennai, Tamil Nadu seized almost £15,000 worth of gold being concealed underneath bandages and in the bottom of jeans. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Laptops filled with $200,000 worth of gold seized from airport in southern India



Airport customs officials have seized gold weighing 3.15 kilograms (6.9 lbs) worth Rs 1.57 crore (USD $212,198) smuggled inside laptops and trolley bags, from a southern Indian airport in Tamil Nadu. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 3 weeks ago