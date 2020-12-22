Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published 5 minutes ago

Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says

Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries.

Report by Alibhaiz.

