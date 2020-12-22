Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says

[NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday. Emily Wither reports.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country.
Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days.
More than half a million people in the UK have been vaccinated againstCovid-19, Boris Johnson said, as he moved to soothe concerns the countryrisked being effectively cut off from parts of Europe and beyond following thediscovery of a new strain of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government "at all levels" is working with French President Emmanuel Macron to unblock trade across the Channel "as fast as possible".
He adds the risk of solitary lorry drivers transmitting the new strain of Covid is "very low".
Report by Alibhaiz.
Travellers are continuing to leave London's King's Cross station despite the capital being moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
From 00.01 GMT on Sunday, it became illegal to leave the city unless for essential travel.
There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a special set of rules for New Year as we have for Christmas." He added: "We have got to be careful and let's not blow it, especially with the vaccine on the horizon."