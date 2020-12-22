Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s - Published 5 minutes ago

Patel: Illegal migration plagued government for decades

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the government is working with intelligence agencies and French authorities to tackle people-smuggling gangs.

She added social media companies need "to look hard at themselves" at the content they're allowing on their platforms surrounding the issue.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn