Patel: Illegal migration plagued government for decades

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Patel: Illegal migration plagued government for decades

Patel: Illegal migration plagued government for decades

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the government is working with intelligence agencies and French authorities to tackle people-smuggling gangs.

She added social media companies need "to look hard at themselves" at the content they're allowing on their platforms surrounding the issue.

Report by Alibhaiz.

