Zooey Deschanel gets abducted by aliens in Katy Perry's new music video.

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel to reunite for virtual Elf table read Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel are to virtually reunite for a table read of their 2003 movie Elf.

The "Elf" reunion brought back cast members Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel for a Democratic fundraiser for the Georgia Senate run-off election.

Katy Perry reached out to Trump-supporting family members after presidential loss Katy Perry has reached out to console members of her family who supported U.S. President Donald Trump following his bitter election defeat.

Katy Perry releases surprise Cosmic Energy EP Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday evening and she made her Cosmic Energy collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night’s Great Conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn will align and that won't happen again until 2080.

Katy Perry‘s music video for “Not the End of the World” and it stars Zooey Deschanel! Here’s...