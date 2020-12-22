Global  
 

'Incorrect to presume COVID+ UK passenger infected with new variant': TN Health Secy

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on UK passenger, who tested positive on December 21, said it is incorrect to presume that passenger is infected with UK variant of COVID.

"We are testing for COVID-19 passengers of flights originating or halting in UK.

One such passenger tested positive yesterday.

It's incorrect to presume that he is infected with UK variant of COVID.

We'll send his samples to NIV, Pune," said J Radhakrishnan.


