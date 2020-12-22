Lockdown demand sees puppy prices soar

A high demand for dogs during lockdown has driven puppy prices up by more thanfour or five times their usual value, leading to fears of a surge in theillegal puppy trade, a pets charity has warned.

Illegal breeders have beencashing in on the demand for pandemic puppies, with dog farmers stepping in tofill the supply gap.

Despite the warnings, people are continuing to use socialmedia sites to buy illegally bred puppies without any information about theanimal’s background.