Homeless in Delhi take refuge in night shelters; capacity reduced due to Covid

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Homeless in Delhi have been taking refuge in night shelters to cope with the chilly weather.

Several homeless were spotted at a shelter home near Kashmiri Gate area.

The capacity at the night shelters has been reduced from 50 to 20 in view of Covid-19 pandemic in order to maintain social distancing.

Nitin Yadav, a staff at the shelter, informed that they even provide breakfast and dinner.

“There is an isolation centre near the shelter.

If anyone shows signs of fever or any other symptoms, we take them there.

We also provide masks and sanitizers to the ones who come here,” said Shailender Singh, the project manager of the night shelter.

Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi over the next four days.

Watch the full video for more.


