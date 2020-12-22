In Full Bloom Movie - Tyler Wood, Yusuke Ogasawara, Timothy V. Murphy

Plot synopsis: In post-WWII Tokyo, Japan's undefeated boxing champion, Masahiro (Yusuke Ogasawara) trains in the winter wilderness for his upcoming battle against the American challenger, Clint Sullivan (Tyler Wood).

Sullivan, who’s haunted by memories of the war, must overcome the Yakuza's influence to preserve his honor.

Pitted against political tensions, the fighters’ parallel journeys will test the very limits of human spirit.

DIRECTED BY: Adam VillaSeñor & Reza Ghassemi STARRING Tyler Wood, Yusuke Ogasawara, Timothy V.

Murphy, Hiroyuki Watanabe, Stefanie Estes, S.

Scott McCracken