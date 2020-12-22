Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission called the authorisation "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

There are two COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US. Here's what we know about them.

 Here's what we know about the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and what they might mean for the future of the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was developed; Inside the organization helping prisoners in Africa become lawyers and paralegals; Lalibela, the..
CBS News

Covid: Regulator approves first vaccine for EU states

 Some EU states could begin rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as early as Sunday.
BBC News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer vaccine starts European rollout after regulatory approval [Video]

Pfizer vaccine starts European rollout after regulatory approval

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:47Published

US President-elect Joe Biden receives Covid vaccine on live TV as Donald Trump remains on the sidelines

 US President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American..
New Zealand Herald

7.9M vaccine doses going out to US this week

 Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar sounded an optimistic note as distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being ramped up across the..
USATODAY.com

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials [Video]

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:19Published
German relief as homegrown vaccine finally approved for EU rollout [Video]

German relief as homegrown vaccine finally approved for EU rollout

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:24Published
Brexit Countdown: 9 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 9 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier

 Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading agreement with key issues remaining unresolved, as he insisted:..
WorldNews

U.K. and European leaders say they're inching toward a Brexit trade deal

 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a trade deal between the E.U. and U.K. is closer than ever. CBS News senior foreign correspondent..
CBS News
Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”. “It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

Brexit: Trade talks to resume as sides warn 'differences' remain

 Negotiators will continue discussions after the latest call between the PM and the EU Commission head.
BBC News

Google’s Fitbit acquisition wins EU approval

 The Fitbit Sense from Fitbit’s lineup of health tracking wearables. | Brent Rose for The Verge

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is nearing..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Vaccine data from Pfizer and BioNTech possibly stolen in cyberattack against EU medicine regulation agency

(Natural News) Major pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech said that their documents relating...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine second to get FDA sign-off in US

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine second to get FDA sign-off in US Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images The Food and Drug Administration authorized...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNewsmaxbizjournalsMid-Day


Coronavirus digest: US to start vaccine distribution

US officials have said the first shots of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Monday....
Deutsche Welle - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine [Video]

President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden received a dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday afternoon. The first shot in a series of two was administered at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Watch Joe Biden receive coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Watch Joe Biden receive coronavirus vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden received his first course of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and said he did so to be a demonstration and in hopes “people will be prepared to get the vaccine.”

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:51Published
Netanyahu gets Israel's first vaccine jab, kicks off vaccine drive | Oneindia News [Video]

Netanyahu gets Israel's first vaccine jab, kicks off vaccine drive | Oneindia News

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was the first person to get a jab of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine as he launched an innoculation drive in his country. Netanyahu said he was being vaccinated first in order..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published