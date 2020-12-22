EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Ursula von der Leyen , President of the European Commission called the authorisation "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus.

The Fitbit Sense from Fitbit’s lineup of health tracking wearables. | Brent Rose for The Verge Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is nearing..

Negotiators will continue discussions after the latest call between the PM and the EU Commission head.

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”. “It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a trade deal between the E.U. and U.K. is closer than ever. CBS News senior foreign correspondent..

Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading agreement with key issues remaining unresolved, as he insisted:..

Brexit Countdown: 9 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar sounded an optimistic note as distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being ramped up across the..

US President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American..

Some EU states could begin rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as early as Sunday.

How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was developed; Inside the organization helping prisoners in Africa become lawyers and paralegals; Lalibela, the..

Here's what we know about the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and what they might mean for the future of the pandemic.

US officials have said the first shots of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Monday....