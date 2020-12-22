Verona man charged following domestic dispute involving a shotgun

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Domestic dispute involving a shotgun.

Deputies arrested 67-year-old steven reed just before 11 o'clock last night.... from a home along hill road in the town of verona.

Deputies say reed had an argument with the victim.... struck that person in the face several times with a closed fist.... and threatened to use a shotgun.

Reed is charged with menacing, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

He's currently at the oneida county correctional facility pending an arraignment.

Sheriff's deputies say they secured a number of long guns from the home.

Dr. anthony fauci and other health leaders