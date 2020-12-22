Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package
Debra Alfarone reports it includes a stimulus check, money for businesses and the unemployed, relief for renters and more.
Global stocks: Asian gloom, European reliefAsian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package. Julian..
Congress passes Coronavirus relief bill, Butte County businesses and people reactThe stimulus package includes around $280 billion dollars for the Paycheck Protection Program that also aids small businesses. $600 will be given to Americans that make less than $75,000 a year. Still,..
House passes economic stimulus packageCongress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a..