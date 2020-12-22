Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Debra Alfarone reports it includes a stimulus check, money for businesses and the unemployed, relief for renters and more.

The reported deal is a sigh of relief for the struggling industry, but may not be enough - and only...

Lawmakers will likely have to remain on Capitol Hill through the weekend to approve a $900 billion...

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to...