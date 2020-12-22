Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

Debra Alfarone reports it includes a stimulus check, money for businesses and the unemployed, relief for renters and more.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Congress approves $892 billion COVID-19 relief package

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •NPRSBSSmartBriefCBS NewsHNGN


Politics live updates: Congress rushes to reach deal on $900B in COVID relief and avoid government shutdown

Lawmakers will likely have to remain on Capitol Hill through the weekend to approve a $900 billion...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSmartBrief


Airlines will reportedly be required to bring back 32,000 workers in order to get $15 billion in aid from Congress' long-awaited coronavirus relief package

The reported deal is a sigh of relief for the struggling industry, but may not be enough - and only...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Global stocks: Asian gloom, European relief [Video]

Global stocks: Asian gloom, European relief

Asian equity markets tumbled Tuesday, with investors spooked by signs of rising U.S.-China tensions, but stocks in Europe soared higher, buoyed by news of a big new U.S. stimulus package. Julian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Congress passes Coronavirus relief bill, Butte County businesses and people react [Video]

Congress passes Coronavirus relief bill, Butte County businesses and people react

The stimulus package includes around $280 billion dollars for the Paycheck Protection Program that also aids small businesses. $600 will be given to Americans that make less than $75,000 a year. Still,..

Credit: KHSLPublished
House passes economic stimulus package [Video]

House passes economic stimulus package

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:07Published