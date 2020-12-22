Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package

Congress Approves $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief PackageDebra Alfarone reports it includes a stimulus check, money for businesses and the unemployed, relief for renters and more.
Congress passes Coronavirus relief bill, Butte County businesses and people reactThe stimulus package includes around $280 billion dollars for the Paycheck Protection Program that also aids small businesses. $600 will be given to Americans that make less than $75,000 a year. Still,..
House passes economic stimulus packageCongress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a..